When I was little my grandmother gave me a tiny green book from her childhood. It was a Christmas gift of the size that would fit in a stocking and it contained several stories of the Victorian sort set in tiny type. We are often amazed at how small the type was, and that it was read by candlelight or lamplight. Me, I'm amazed because all of it was set by hand in wooden trays – backwards and under the same kind of lighting. Anyway, someone had produced this tiny treasure for the enjoyment or education of children. I don't remember most of the stories, but I tend to think of the book when I read A Child's Christmas In Wales and Thomas describes the lugubrious old books which were supposed to instruct children by using wild examples of the demise of young ones who didn't pay attention, so there may have been those. But one of the stories was about a little girl, who may or may not have been named “Lottie,” who took it upon her charitable little self to make and distribute her own gifts around her neighborhood, which as in any proper Victorian child's book contained a number of poor and sick residents who had no hope of a merry Christmas.
The one thing she made that I remember was a little white bunny made of flannel. I liked that, because I used to raid Grammy's basket for scraps and buttons to make my own treasures. But it was also a story I loved just because making gifts was so much a part of the holidays in our family. Around sewing machines and workbenches were assortments of fabric, leather, colored paper, paint, glue, and more, the materials we needed for our creations. If we didn't have it, we made do – I was fond of saving metallic toffee wrappers, for rolling into shining beads, or sticking into the paper punch to make ornaments for little green paper trees. The boys sawed and hammered, painted and hid, a variety of things – I was gifted with a monkey, and a woodpecker made from part of a mop wringer with an acorn head, among other things.
At night when we were in bed, Mom and Dad knit and built. Mom made marvelous sweaters – the kind with pictures and patterns knitted in – a deer for Dad, paper dolls for me, ski designs for the boys. She made mittens, too, but I'm not sure they were gifts, but everyday keeping the kids clothed. She sewed for Gram and Aunt Mattie – aprons and smocks were favorites. They sewed the same things for her. One year there were aprons for Mom and little me, red with roosters. Gram made sock dolls for all three of us, the boys' had sewn-on outfits and freckled faces.
Downstairs Dad created many things – I still have a step stool he made me when I was a toddler. It is almost impossible to tip over and has leather ears. He made a little bright blue cradle, a dolls' bureau, which he assured me I could use for jewelry when I was big, and a sturdy little chair which is still little and sturdy and attractive to any visiting child. For my brothers he pulled out all stops and made road-building equipment and toy rifles. There was a brilliant yellow bulldozer and perhaps a steam shovel. There was a large red crane with a winch and pulley. It still resides, tall and sculptural, atop a high cabinet in Mike's living room.
There were books, and an assortment of “boughten” treasures, but still in our memories the handmade gifts shine out with so much love. Making memories – that's what it's all about.