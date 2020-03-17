In response to COVID-19 and to encourage recommended social distancing, all in-person Milton Recreation programs and events have been cancelled through April 6, as well as the Egg Hunt scheduled for April 11. We have been in contact with program participants, and will issue refunds for those that have pre-registered and paid for these cancelled programs. Milton Ice Out tickets will continue to be available for purchase online only at miltonvt.gov/recregister through April 1. We will continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation, and cancel further programming if needed. Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to the many fun and exciting future programs and events that we will share with you all!
For more information, Email: recreation@miltonvt.gov or call 802-893-4922
Kym Duchesneau, Recreation Coordinator
Ben Nappi, Assistant Recreation Coordinator