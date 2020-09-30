William Joseph Palma, age 75, passed away with his family by his side Sept. 23, after a five-year battle with various cancers. William was born in 1945 in Morristown, N.J., to Anthony and Helen Palma.
William was an Army veteran, who proudly served in Vietnam, 1966-1967. He was a family man through and through and would help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was predeceased by his brothers, Gabriel and Anthony and sister Patsy Ferrentino. William is survived by his wife of 55 years, Pamela Brown Palma; two daughters, Analesa Snyder and her family, Aneta Palma and her family and his brother, Louis.
The family would like to thank the Tunnell Cancer Center and Delaware Hospice for their support, especially Caitlin and Miss Pat for their exceptional care.
A memorial service will be held in the spring.
