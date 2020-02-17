William “Bill” Jackson Black, 84, of Sanderson Road and Venice, Fla., died Thursday, February 13, 2020 in the Venice Regional Bayfront Health Hospital.
Bill was born in Burlington, Vt., to Ray and Emily (Jackson) Black. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1953. He married Marilyn Towne on July 6, 1958. Bill served in the Vermont Army National Guard. He worked for Ladd Medical as a toolmaker for 25 years.
Bill was an avid baseball fan. His passion for little league baseball was evident when in 1954 at just 19 years old, he started a team known as the Milton Little League Hot Rods. Years later a group of over 20 of “Bill’s Boys” gathered at the Milton Little League’s Opening Day in May 2017 to honor its founder by dedicating the field to him.
In addition to baseball, Bill worshipped the Giants football team. He saw every game and proudly wore Giants insignia.
Bill was an expert woodworker and enjoyed creating projects with stained glass. Most of all, Bill loved hosting family dinners (his job was usually peeling pounds of potatoes and frying bacon for breakfast) along with Marilyn and always made his grandchildren laugh.
In addition to his wife Marilyn, he is survived by his daughter Deborah Smith and her husband Steve of Milton, his son Darryl Black and his wife Betsy of Wells, Maine, and Nokomis, Fla., his grandchildren Danielle Bissonnette and her husband Ray, Ethan Smith, Spencer Black and Olivia Black, his great-grandchildren Nora and Eden and several nieces and nephews. Bill also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Gloria Geary, and brothers-in-law Gregory Towne and John Geary.
Donations in Bill’s memory may be made to the Milton United Church or the Milton Little League.
Visiting hours will be on Thursday, February 20, from 4-7 p.m. at the Minor Funeral Home in Milton. A funeral service will take place on Friday, February 21 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Church of Milton.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com