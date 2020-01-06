SO. BURLINGTON – Virginia Arnold, 91, died peacefully on Friday January 3, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, surrounded by her loving family.
Virginia was born on September 10, 1928 in Milton, the daughter of Clayton and Edith (Wood) Lamphere. She graduated from Milton High School and soon after began her family.
She was married to William Arnold on August 20, 1967.
In her earlier years, Virginia enjoyed being part of a band singing with her husband Bill and playing the tambourine. She loved entertaining.
Virginia is survived by her children Maxine Burritt of South Burlington, Vernon Hutchins Jr. and his wife Rachel of Charlotte, Gary Hutchins and his wife Linda of So. Burlington, her daughter-in-law Brenda Hutchins of Maryland, 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, five sisters Georgette Hutchins, Mona Yergeau, Marg LaFromboise (Bernard), Pauline Bascomb, Luella Aube and one brother Robert Lamphere, Sr.
She was predeceased by her former husband Vernon Hutchins, Sr., her son Roger in 2014, her husband William in 2015, a brother Clarence Lamphere and a step-son David Arnold.
At Virginia’s request, there will be no services, burial will be in the Shelburne Village Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3110 Roosevelt Hwy., Colchester, VT 05446.
