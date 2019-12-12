FLETCHER – Tamora “Tammy” Elizabeth Dodds Pidgeon, 60, died unexpectedly at her home following a heart attack, on December 5, 2019.
Tammy was born on September 9, 1959 in Burlington, the daughter of Perry Dean “Tim” and MaryJane (Jackson) Dodds.
She graduated from Milton High School in 1977 where she loved playing basketball. She received her associate’s degree from Castleton State College and was working on her bachelor’s.
Tammy married Gary L. Pidgeon on June 20, 1981 at the United Church of Milton. She and Gary were blessed with over 38 happy years together. Tammy’s greatest joy in life was their son, Gary, Jr. and spending time with her family.
She enjoyed horseback riding, camping and the outdoors.
Tammy and Gary owned and operated Milton Glass Center for 13 years. More recently, she could be found at the Fletcher Elementary School, where she worked for 15 years as a para educator.
In addition to her husband Gary, Tammy is survived by their son, Gary L. Pidgeon, Jr. and Kristen Gokey of Milton, her mother, MaryJane (Jackson) Dodds of St. Petersburg, Fla., her sisters Lora Benoit Hermes and her husband Ken of Galt, Calif., and Audrey Dodds Fitzsimmons of Dayton, N.V. She is also survived by her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda and Jerry Bates of Fletcher and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her father, Perry Dean Dodds.
There will be no services at this time; however, a graveside service will be announced in the spring.
