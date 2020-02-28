Susanne Eva Gardner, 75, died Monday, February 24, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Sue was born on May 3, 1944 in Hartford, Conn., the daughter of Edward “Irvey” and Joyce (Garrand) Sweeney.
She graduated from Milton High School and married Earl Gardner of Colchester on May 8, 1965.
In addition to her husband Earl, Susie is survived by their children, Earl "Joe" Gardner of Milton, Michele Hathaway and her husband Tim of Fairfax, Edward Gardner of Milton and Sara Gardner of St. Albans; her grandchildren Jennifer, Jessica, Micheal, Shawn and Caleb; her great-grandchildren Donovan, Timothy, Breanna, Hunter, Wyatt and Xander; her nieces and nephews Paul, Lynda, Anne, David and Leslie as well as great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Regina (Sweeney) Roussin.
Susie enjoyed knitting, sewing and crocheting and was very talented at all three. She also enjoyed and was known for her cooking and baking skills. She loved her many dogs and taking care of the animals on the farm. She was an avid bingo player and looked forward to going to the casinos a few times every year after her retirement.
She held many jobs over the years, including a nurse aide, self-employed house cleaner, factory worker, waitress, and was employed by Grand Union/Hannaford for many years all while raising a busy family of six. In every position she held, she was known for her hard work ethic and genuine desire to provide excellent customer service.
Susie had a keen sense of humor, and was respected for her generosity, and hard-working attitude. She was an amazing person, who lived a selfless life. She had an incredible fighting spirit, which allowed her to battle a devastating disease over the past seven years. She will be greatly missed by so many. Rest in peace.
Memorials in Susie’s name may be made to the IPF Foundation, https://ipffoundation.org:
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S. Tamiami Trail, Ste 320 PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928
At her request there will be no services at this time. A graveside service will be held in St. Ann’s Cemetery in the spring, which was Susie's favorite time of year.
