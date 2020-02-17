Steven D. “Papa Steve” White, 70, died on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester following a bout with pancreatic cancer.
Steve was born on December 2, 1949 in Colchester, the son of Bernard and Sally (Johnson) White.
Steve loved to hunt and fish. In his earlier years, he loved to trap beavers. He had worked installing vinyl siding for many years with Peter Palmer and also worked for Rossignol’s, Champlain Cable and IDIC Shipping. He was most recently employed by Advance Auto.
He is survived by his mother Sally White and his sons Lucas White and Miranda Ploof and Nathan White, by his grandchildren Tyler, Hailey, Kayla and Dylan White, his brother Dean White and his wife Marcella and his foster sister and close family friend Alice Fuller Isham, all of Milton. He was predeceased by his father Bernard and his brother Todd.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton. A reception will follow at Sally White’s home.
Memorials in Steve’s memory may be made to the family in care of Lucas White, 28 River St., Milton, VT. 05468.
Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.