Shirley Theresa Farnsworth (Meunier) passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 90. Shirley was born the eighth of nine children on August 11, 1929 to Elric and Martha (Lumbra) Meunier.
Mom in her younger years was an avid gardener and always had an abundance of flowers in her gardens. She crocheted many sweater sets and afghans for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and dad enjoyed snowmobiling with us kids on the VAST trails up on Georgia Mountain. Canning for mom was a labor of love. She canned vegetables, jams, and most notably pickles. She was proud to be known as the “Pickle Lady” by all who had the pleasure of tasting them. In her later years, mom most enjoyed going to bingo and attending senior dinners in Fairfax.
Mom raised her family of nine for many years on her own. She met dad, Bernard Farnsworth and moved us to Milton, “the country,” so that we would have a better life. While it was difficult for all 12 of us to adapt, it was one of the best decisions she made for our family. They were married on March 8, 1980. Mom leaves her 12 children Brian Gover, Aymer Gover and Sally Riopel, Brenda Hogan, Bonny Gover, Beverly and Fred Commo, Betsy and Richard Tuttle, Bernard Farnsworth, Jr., Kevin and Robin Gover, Sue Farnsworth and Donnie Brown, Linda and Woody Wood, Karen and Martin Martell, and Colleen and Tom Reilly. She leaves many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Bernard, in 2017, as well as her siblings.
We miss you immensely, mom and hope you are catching up on everything with dad. Together you left a wonderful legacy and many memories for us all to cherish. We love you.
Per mom’s wishes, there will be no service or celebration. Her wish was to be cremated and joined with dad and his ashes. Arrangements were made by Stephen C. Gregory and Son Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Friends of the Fairfax Community Center or FFCC, Inc. at PO Box 34, Fairfax, VT 05454.