Shirley Lucille Sweeney, 89, died peacefully on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at the Arbors in Shelburne.
Shirley was born on July 8, 1930 in Northampton, Mass., the daughter of Alvin and Florence (Scott) Payne. She grew up in Haydenville, Mass.
Shirley enjoyed a successful nursing career after graduating from Cooley Dickerson School of Nursing as an RN. She also took classes at St. Michaels and UVM.
She was married to Russell Sweeney Sr., who predeceased her in 1993.
Shirley loved gardening, cooking and was an avid reader. She was a passionate volunteer with the Franklin County Hospice, as well as at the Historical Society in Milton, the Women’s Club in Milton, the Milton United Church Thrift Store and for the American Diabetes Assoc.
She is survived by her children Lauren Sweeney of Winooski and Michael Sweeney of Milton; by her grandson James Sweeney of Milton, her great-grandsons Brian and Tyler of Virginia, her brother Willard Payne of Easthampton, Mass., and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband, Russell Sr., she was predeceased by her son Russell Sweeney Jr.
Due to COVID19, there will be no visiting hours or church service at this time, however services will be held at a date to be announced. Donations in Shirley's memory may be made to either of the above organizations that she enjoyed volunteering to. Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.