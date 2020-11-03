Shirley B. Mashia (Allen-Aldrich) 76, passed away at her beloved home in Fairfax, Vt., after a long battle of stage four Metastatic Cancer, which she had been strongly fighting since 2011.
At her home with her family by her side, she was comfortably cared for alongside the many nurses and LNAs until her fight and suffering came to an end on October 29, 2020.
Her family and friends are heartbroken and weary their minds are finally able to grieve and find happiness in her finally being at peace.
Shirley was born on Flag Day, June 14, 1944 in Burlington, Vt., one of four children of late Raymond and Cecelia (Lavalley) Allen.
She worked for several companies and enjoyed retail management in small gift shops the most. Connecting with people was a gift she always had. Once you knew her, she became a special part of your life.
Shirley married Ronald Mashia in 1989 and they celebrated their 31st Anniversary on May 13, 2020. They moved to Fairfax in 2001 to present where they enjoyed many years of traveling, camping and many family cookouts.
She loved to be on her four-wheeler and spend many blissful hours maple sugaring with her loved ones in their backyard. Shirley loved to decorate for the holidays with her breathtaking displays.
Shirley found much enjoyment in photography involving her family, friends and the beautiful outdoors. Her camera was always in her hands or if not being held, around her neck. For many years she found pleasure by attending to all her gardens around the house, filled with some of the most stunning flowers and plants. She was so creative and truly an outstanding woman who was beautiful, powerfully strong willed that has inspired everyone she would meet.
The warming moments and wonderful memories will never be forgotten as she truly impacted so many lives with her overall love, kindness and welcoming demeaner.
In her younger years she enjoyed participating in craft shows with her daughter and loved to portray her wonderful artistic abilities into crafting her famous mice decorations along with drawing, painting and even wood burning.
Shirley loved the holidays not only for all the decorations she displayed but she loved to have the table set with all her yummy treats and delicious platters for the entire family.
We all will forever remember walking into the holiday baking aromas and the beautiful lights. Beyond all the wonderful things that made her the incredible woman we all were proudly able to grow with. She was a proud Mother, Nana, Wife and Friend.
Shirley was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Cecelia Allen, her sister Arlene and her husband Bernard Savard, her brother John Allen, former husband Ronald Aldrich, first grandson Chad M. Aldrich, brother-in-law Edward Jester and nephew David Jester.
She is survived by her husband Ronald Mashia, her sister Lucille Jester (Allen), daughter Tammy Boucher and her husband Timothy R. Boucher, their three children, grandchildren Kaylee, Nicole and Timothy J. Boucher of Milton, Vt., her son Larry Aldrich, grandchildren Jason, Dustin, and Issac Aldrich of Florida, Daniel Mashia and Michele Boucher, grandchildren Tyler and Reece Mashia (younger brothers of Chad and Jason Aldrich) of Georgia, Vt., step children Debbie, Donnie, David, Daren Mashia and several step grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A special thanks to all her doctors that took care of her and a special thanks to Dr. Toby Sadkins and Heidi. You have been very kind to her and very supportive to her family.
Due to COVID we are having a small gathering for those who want to come to Shirley's home at 164 Wilkins Rd. in Fairfax. On Saturday November 7 between the hours of 2 to 4 p.m. to say your final goodbyes with her urn present.
Mask are required.
