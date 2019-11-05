MILTON – Shirley Ann Adams, 81, made the journey to her “Heavenly Home” to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Shirley was born in Norton Vt. to Frederick and Inola Henry.
She was married to Richard Adams who predeceased her in 1990.
Shirley had worked for Vermont Furniture Design for many years, retiring in 2015.
She was involved in the community youth organization, Christmas baskets, fireman’s bingo and teaching Catechism.
She was a loving, compassionate, caring person, a devoted Catholic, an avid reader, and she loved crossword puzzles, watching Jeopardy and spending time with family. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her daughters Tamara Duffy and her husband Dale of Fairfax, Melany Burleigh and her husband Edward of Alburgh, by her grandchildren Darren Adams and his wife Allyssa, Tyler Duffy, Christopher Bruleigh, Jenna Bruleigh and her husband Justin Brunelle, her great grandchildren Brooke Adams and Willow Duffy, her sisters Cora Hill, Eva Martin, Rita Daniels, her brother Raymond “Ted” Henry, foster daughter Rebecca Barrows and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sister Bertha O’Keefe, her brother Ned Henry, and her companion Larry Squires.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Milton Rescue, Milton, VT 05468 or to St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Milton, VT 05468
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church in Milton.
Burial followed in St. Ann’s Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com