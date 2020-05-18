Sean F. Bennett, 48 died peacefully Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin.
Sean was born on June 9, 1971 in Stamford, N.Y., the son of Gail Spiller.
He graduated from EJHS and enjoyed making people laugh. He will always be remembered for his great smile.
He is survived by his grandmother Virginia Bundy of Milton, his Aunts and Uncles June and Cliff Ross of Westford, Roy Spiller and partner Peggy of Jericho, Steve and Pam Spiller of Westford and Randy Spiller of Essex Jct. and by several cousins.
He was predeceased by his mother Gail in 1998, his grandfather Norman Spiller in 2009 and his step grandfather Loren Bundy (PePe)
in 2016.
Sean’s family would like to give special thanks to the many Doctors at the Plainfield Health Center, especially Dr.’s Melissa Houser and Barry Ryan for their wonderful, compassionate care; the nurses and staff on 2 South at the Central VT Med. Ctr., for their kindness and compassion given to Sean over the past year; Ann and Sarah Villeneuve for their devoted loving care of Sean for 20 years and to the Howard Center for the services offered over the years, especially his Case Manager Travis St. Peter, who provided wonderful support and attention to his needs, and whom Sean loved to have visits from.
Due to COVID-19, Sean’s burial will be private, at the convenience of the family at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Westford.
Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.