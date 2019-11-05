GRAND ISLE – Roberta “Birdie” Richardson, 77, died peacefully on Wednesday Oct. 23, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
Roberta was born on March 28, 1942 in St. Albans, the daughter of Earl and Inez (Hulbert) Cota.
She graduated from Burlington High School and worked for over 32 years at the Gaynes Department Store, from opening day to closing day.
On January 22nd, 1966, she married Theodore Richardson. They had been married for over 53 years.
Birdie is survived by her husband Ted of Grand Isle and their sons Teddy Richardson and his wife Laura of Grand Isle and Daniel Richardson and his wife Joely of Milton, by their grandchildren Stephanie, Kristen, Chad, Devin, Kyle and Danny and their great granddaughter Kyleigh.
She is also survived by her brothers and sisters Becky Ryea(Lee) of Georgia, Patricia Meader (Charles) of Middlebury, Arlo Cota(Joan) of Williston, Ralph Cota (Ann Marie) of Winooski, Susan Labbe (John) of Georgia, Earl “Butch” Cota (Holly) of Hinesburg, numerous nieces and nephews, Ted’s siblings Ruth Way of Berkshire, June Way of So. Burlington, Mae Squire of MO. and Edith Sears (Leonard) of Bristol.
Birdie was predeceased by her parents, her sister Annette Warren and brothers-in-law Fred, John, Delbert and Henry Richardson.
Memorial contributions in Roberta’s memory may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852-9813.
