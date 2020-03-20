ST. ALBANS – Robert David Rock, 79, died Wednesday evening March 18, 2020 at the Homestead at Pillsbury in St. Albans, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Robert was born on July 25, 1940 in Burlington, the son of Carl and Eleanor (Leach) Rock.
After graduating from Burlington High School in 1959, he enlisted in the US Air Force, where he was stationed in Rome, NY. Following his discharge he worked a short time for General Dynamics then at IBM for 37 years, where he retired in 2002. While working at IBM he obtained two Associate degrees (engineering, and computer programing) and a Bachelor’s of Science degree, in business management.
Robert enjoyed hunting, playing golf, traveling, and hiking, and was a certified fitness trainer.
He took great pride attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.
He is survived by his children Shaun Rock and his wife Felecia
and their children Cody, Casey and Samantha; Dean Rock and his wife Melissa and their children Jonessa and Austin, all of Milton; stepdaughters Crystal Thompson-Pollard and Kelly Thompson and their families.
He is also survived by his sister Linda Sullivan and her husband
Patrick “Sully,” and several nieces and nephews.
Robert was predeceased by his wife of 20 years Linda Chagnon Rock, by the mother of his two sons Bonnie Shea Rock and his sisters Patricia Potvin and Sheila Rock.
There will be no visiting hours or services at this time.
Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in the spring at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.