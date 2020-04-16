MILTON – Rebecca Ann “Becky” Gingras, 61, died early Tuesday April 14, 2020 at her home due to medical complications.
Becky was born on December 19, 1958 in Middletown, Conn., the daughter of Roland and Agnes (Raymond) Raymond.
She graduated from High School in Middletown and had worked towards her nursing degree.
Becky married Timothy John Gingras on May 25, 1986 in Essex.
She had worked at the Dam Store in Milton for over 10 years, through several owners. She then worked for Mac’s Market for over 10 years.
Becky and Tim coached soccer together for many years with their team winning seven Championships. She was also a lead coordinator in charge of getting referees certifications.
Becky loved camping, playing guitar and Wii bowling. Her “Boys” were her main love and priority in her life, and she will be dearly missed.
Surviving is her husband Tim of Milton and their sons Travis John Gingras and his wife Kaitlin of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., Timothy Joseph Gingras and his wife Kelsey of Milton, Thomas James Gingras and his wife Alexandria of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and Taylor James Gingras and his fiancé Hannah Carlin.
She is also survived by her grandchildren Elizabeth, Kiera, Kayla and Harper Gingras, her brothers Dana, Richard and Steven Raymond and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her sisters Ramona and Kathleen Raymond and Denise Aldieri.
Due to all going on in the world, there will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Becky’s life will be held at a later date.
