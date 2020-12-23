Ramona E. (Lamphere) Bedard-Yergeau of Winooski passed away at McLure Miller Respite House in Colchester on Wednesday December 9, 2020. She was born in Burlington on April 25, 1936 - the daughter of Clayton P. and Edith L. (Wood) Lamphere.
She is survived by her daughter Judy Bedard and partner Glenn Haskins of Milton, her son Sidney Jr. and wife Melody (Turner) Bedard of Milton, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews, and her loving companion Duane Owens. She is also survived by her siblings Robert Lamphere Sr., Marg and her husband Bernard Lafromboise Sr., and Pauline Bascomb and Luella Aube. Ramona enjoyed visiting the Casino and playing bingo with family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.