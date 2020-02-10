Ralph Frank Hayden died February 4, 2020, at the age of 78. He was born on November 14, 1941.
Ralph served in the U.S. Army and was employed in manufacturing at General Electric Burlington for 33 years.
During retirement, Ralph also worked part time for the Colchester School Dept. and enjoyed working with A. Mossey & Sons Excavating of Milton. He inherited, along with his broth David, Hayden Brothers sawmill from his grandfather, Henry Charles, uncle Walter Thurston, and father, Frank.
Ralph was predecased by his father, Frank Clarence, and mother, Ruth Pauline Blanchard Hayden and aunt Ruth Doris Hayden Mattson.
Ralph is survived by his wife Paula Sanville Hayden; two daughters, Barbara Jean and partner Paul Erickson and Jennifer Bethany and husband Jim Welsh; granddaughter Abigail Marie; brother David and wife Sara; and sister Beverly Hayden of Milton.
He is also survived by his cousins Thomas Barry of Milton; Barbara Blanchard Carter and husband Bill of Waterbury; Frederick and wife Debra Blanchard of Waitsfield, and several nieces and nephews all living in Vermont.