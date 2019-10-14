SOUTH HERO — Kent Alan Morris died September 14, 2019, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, due to complications from advanced Parkinson’s disease.
The only child of Jean (Spaulding) and Waldo Morris of Poultney, Vt., Kent was born April 14, 1947, in Granville, N.Y. He grew up in Springfield, Mass., and graduated from Tech, in 1965. In 1967, Kent enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served as a Romanian linguist (in Italy), a German linguist (in Germany), and as an instructor at the USAF School of Applied Cryptologic Sciences. He was honorably discharged in 1974. Kent earned a BA from Angelo State University and an MS from St. Michael’s College.
He married Linda Murphy in 1969. In 1975 they moved to South Hero and raised their daughters, Jessica and Caitlin. Kent loved his adoptive hometown and the house he built with Linda and Harlow White. He valued the land and its wildlife and spent much of his time outdoors. Kent’s greatest hope was for world peace, the end of hunger, and a happy childhood for every child.
Kent’s Vermont work included positions at Northern Airways, Digital, Vertek, and General Dynamics. Kent adored his family and was deeply loved. His creativity, positive outlook, his can-do/will-do attitude, and his humor will be remembered.
Special thanks go to Dr. James Boyd; the angelic people on Miller 5; VNS’s PT Anne R.; Kent’s Parkinson’s PushBack colleagues; South Hero’s Rescue/Fire Departments; the relatives and friends that supported us on this journey; and Team Fox, part of the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
In memory or in honor of Kent, his family only asks that you enjoy life; plant a garden and harvest the fruits and veggies (forcing your kids to weed is optional); go for a hike or watch a thunderstorm roll across the field; go gold panning; or wake your kids and neighbors at 2 a.m. to revel in the beauty of the Northern lights. Whatever you choose to do, be happy and love those around you, as Kent did.
A celebration of life service will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the South Hero Congregational Church; a reception will follow. Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com