MILTON – Marlene Joyce Katon, 70 died peacefully on Friday November 13, 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington with her loving family by her side.
Marlene was born on August 11, 1950 in Hartford, Conn., the daughter of Carl and Grace (Larrabee) Easton. She graduated from high school in Peru, N.Y. On April 11, 1974, she married James Katon in Burlington, Vt.
Marlene enjoyed going to the casinos, playing the slot machines as well as playing bingo and most importantly, spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her longtime companion John Ducharme of Milton, her children Philip Katon Sr. and his wife Michelle of St. Albans, Daniel Katon Sr. of Colchester, Alice Edwards and her husband Ben of St. Albans, and Wendy Young and her husband Eric of St. Albans. She is also survived by her pride and joy, her 18 grandchildren Tammy, James, Angel, Myleah, AJ, Dalton, DJ, Kyth, Dayla, Nevaeh, Kyle, Donovan, Katie, Sarah, Erica, Aaron, Mariah, Philip Jr., and her 11 great-grandchildren James, Carter, Jaxxon, Brooklyn, IreLynn, Alex, Haylee Sue, Kayden, Patrick, Journee and Payton, and by her sisters and brother, Charlene Rock and her husband Butch, Daniel Easton, and Jean Easton, all of New York, and by many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband James Katon in 2002 and her brother Dennis Easton.
In keeping with Marlene’s wishes, there will be no services at this time.
