GEORGIA – Marie Annette Moore, 72, died peacefully on January 5, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Marie was born on January 27, 1947 in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Curtis and Pierrette (Lessard) Moore. She grew up in Landgrove, Vt.; later moving to Ticonderoga, N.Y., where she graduated from Ticonderoga High School in 1965. Marie attended Adirondack Community College; graduated from Mary McClellan SPN April 1968. She graduated second in her class and won the “best bedside manner” award.
Marie retired after 46 years of nursing from the University of Vermont Medical Center.
She held positions in the OR and ER (at Fanny Allen campus), cardiac cath lab and the cardiac outpatient area. In her retirement years, she enjoyed camping, traveling and church activities.
Marie married Dennis Moore on June 20, 1970 in Ticonderoga at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She was very active at the Ascension Catholic Church in Georgia, where she helped with many of the activities of the church. She was involved in the religious education program for 40 years as a teacher and coordinator. She also helped to prepare the students for First Communion and Confirmation. One of her favorite parish activities was the ecumenical senior citizen Christmas dinner, which brought joy to all those who attended and warmth to her heart. She attended the Roman Catholic Diocese diaconate classes with Dennis as he studied for the diaconate.
Marie became a member of the VT Associates of the Religious Hospitallers of Saint Joseph in May 1997. She was appointed as the Vermont program director in 2002 by the RHSJ General Superior in Montreal. As the director, Marie lead the Vermont Associates promoting the charism, spirituality, and mission of the RHSJ founders Jerome le Royer and Marie de la Ferre.
Marie served as principal care giver for her parents and her sister, who predeceased her, and Dennis’s parents during their long illnesses. She learned home dialysis while Dennis was waiting for a kidney transplant. Later it was discovered that Marie was a perfect match for Dennis and donated her kidney to him. Marie’s favorite saying was “I’m here when you need me and gone when you don’t.”
In addition to Dennis, Marie is survived by her children Scott Moore and his wife Robyn of Essex Junction and Kimberly Tenney and her husband Philip and their son Jonathan Tenney of Roxbury, Vt., her brother Raymond Moore and his wife Susan of Eugene, Oregon. Raymond’s children; Laurie Moore of Albany, N.Y., Brenda Fernandez, her husband Matt and her children, Tristan, Klarissa and Jacob of Ticonderoga. Her two best feline buddies, Wiggles and Max, will miss her, especially at snack time.
The family would like to thank the Ascension family for all their support, especially for all the prayers and meals provided during her illness. Thank you to all the doctors and nurses who were so caring and understanding providing her care, particularly Dr. Carlos Marriquin. A very special thank you to Father Henry Furman for all his prayers, guidance, and words of wisdom not only to Marie but to all the family.
Marie was a positive person with a lot of faith. She would tell everyone “Don’t underestimate the power of prayer and miracles.” Always believe in God.
Visiting hours will be on Thursday, January 9 from 4-7 p.m. at the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 10 at 11 a.m. in the Ascension Catholic Church in Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kurn Hattin Home, 708 Kurn Hattin Road, Westminster, VT 05158 or to the University of Vermont Cancer Center, 111 Colchester Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401
Interment will be at the St. Ann’s Cemetery in Milton, VT.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made via www.minorfh.com.