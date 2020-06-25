SOUTH HERO, VT. – Lynn Waring, 73, passed away peacefully at home, with his wife by his side, on May 16, 2020 following a long illness.
Lynn was born an avid New York Yankees fan in May 27, 1946. He was raised in Delhi, N.Y., (in the Catskill Mountains) by his Dad, Rex (a formidable town team pitcher and Little League coach) and his Mom, Alice (a loving community force who knew and helped everyone). Life was good to Lynn thru his high school days and graduation from State University of NY at Delhi in Hotel Management.
Lynn met Jayne (Simonson), his wife and sweetheart of 50 plus years, when he was asked to be in his college friend’s wedding who just happened to be marrying Jayne’s sister. Lynn and Jayne dated long distance for two years (Jayne had moved to Florida with her family) while Lynn was advancing his education at the Univ. of Nevada, Las Vegas. Jayne and Lynn were married in June of 1969. Jayne then continued her career as a Registered Nurse, while Lynn advanced through hospital food service administration and hotel management positions.
Jayne and Lynn were blessed with two sons, Scot and Shane. Scot and wife Anna of Colchester, Vt., are parents of his grandchildren Sequoya, Anja, Ronin, and Rigel. Shane and wife Grace of Falls Church, Va., are parents of his grandchildren Jonah and Penelope.
Lynn is survived by his brother Russ and sister-in-law Susan Waring of South Hero, Vt.
Jayne comes from a family of three sisters: Joan and John Brooks of Oneonta, N.Y.; Lorraine and George Ellis of Knoxville, Tenn.; and Christine and Mark Wolf of Bradenton, Fla.
Lynn is also survived by nieces and nephews Preston Williams of Gibsonia, Penn.; Carrie Skinner of Odenton, M.D.; Ryan Brooks of Oneonta, N.Y.; Sarah Gibbs of Knoxville; and James Wolf of Tampa, Fla. Lynn was predeceased by his parents, older sister Judy Serowik, and nephew Adrian Ellis.
Lynn’s joys of life were spending time with his wife and family; participating in grandchildren’s growth; and coaching youth sports of baseball and basketball.
God, Wife, Family, and Country were what shaped Lynn’s life.
Memorial contributions in Lynn’s memory may be made to either the Milton Little League or the Essex Alliance Church.
A Celebration of Life for Lynn will be held on July 13, 2020 from 11-1 p.m. at the Minor Funeral Home in Milton. We ask that those attending strictly follow the CDC guidelines of wearing a mask and maintaining a safe social distance while attending.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.