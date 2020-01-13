Kenneth Edward Mongeon, 86, died Wednesday January 8, 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, with his loving family by his side.
Ken was born on December 31, 1933 in Burlington, the son of Wilfred and Catherine (Elliott) Mongeon.
He married Virginia Robinson.
In addition to Virginia, he is survived by his son Kenneth W. Mongeon of Tucson, Ariz., and his daughter Debra Irwin and her husband Jack of Milton. He is also survived by his grandchildren Shannon, Stacy, Saejah, Joshua and Shauna and his great-grandchildren Eliza, Landon, Cooper, Ava, Kirah, Zane, Zave, Joshua, Able and Amina. He was predeceased by all of his siblings.
Ken proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict.
He also worked for most of his career at PPG as a Glass Glazer.
Ken took great pride in his beagles and spent many weekends traveling to different trials. He enjoyed hunting, and loved animals, especially his cat “Booty.”
He had a big heart and enjoyed feeding animals, especially his birds all around his home.
Memorial contributions in Ken’s name may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, VT. 05478
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. with a funeral service following at 7 p.m. in the funeral home.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.