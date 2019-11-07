MILTON – Judith H. Hoffman, 77, died unexpectedly on Monday November 4, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
Judith was born on May 30, 1942 in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., the daughter of Russell and Alyce (Adams) Hunt. She grew up in Millbrook, N.Y. in the Hudson Valley.
She married Herman Sol Hoffman on September 14, 1963 in New York. They moved several times having lived in Hopewell Junction, N.Y., Plano, Texas, and Appalachin, N.Y. prior to settling in Milton in 1979 where they raised their three children. She was a devoted mother whose life was centered around her family.
She enjoyed doing the weekly crossword puzzle with Mary and Wendell Noble, attending sporting events with her grandson, Gabe, and was an avid reader. Judith took pleasure in visiting the ocean and treasured spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved visiting with friends and neighbors and being part of the Milton community.
Judith is survived by her husband Herman and their sons Daniel Hoffman and his wife Mona of Braselton, Ga., Matthew Hoffman and his wife Tami of Litchfield, N.H., and their daughter Jessica Holzschuh of Milton.
Judith is also survived by her grandchildren Joseph, Emma Grace, Johnathan, Joshua and Gabe and her brother Peter Hunt and his wife Jean of Fla. She was predeceased by her brother Jon Hunt.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Judith’s name to the following charities: American Heart Association, The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, and Milton Rescue Services.
A celebration of Judith’s life was celebrated Saturday November 9 from 2-4 p.m. at the Minor Funeral Home in Milton.
