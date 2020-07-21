Judith Ann Kaigle, 78, died peacefully on Saturday July 18, 2020 at the Franklin County Rehabilitation Center in St. Albans.
Judy was born on September 30, 1941 in Burlington, the daughter of Robert and Noella (DuBrule) Gonyo.
She graduated from Burlington High School and received her teaching certificate and taught kindergarten for a short time.
On October 16, 1965, she married Roger Kaigle at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Burlington.
She and Roger settled in Milton in 1973, where they raised their children Pam and Bill.
Before Milton had public kindergarten, Judy operated Arrowhead Kindergarten at her home from 1975-1980, getting many Milton youngsters started off on the right foot. Soon after, she ran the Practicality Shop in the same space, featuring her handmade crafts and other useful items. Judy was an accomplished crafter of anything sewn, especially household and pet items. She and Roger started their craft business All Ways in Stitches in 1984 and for over 25 years they made and sold their products at shows throughout the Northeast, making many close friends in the crafting world along the way. She and Roger also coordinated the Milton Pre-Christmas Craft Show for close to two decades, as well as the Milton Country Fair for its last few years.
Judy was kind, quick-witted and generous, and very proud of her family. She cherished the many pets she and Roger had over the years. Her regular trips to see her mother in Florida were always special to her, as were her close relationships with her friends and longtime Arrowhead Avenue neighbors.
She is survived by her children Pamela Menz and her husband Steven of Jericho, and William Kaigle and his wife Jennifer of Milton and by her grandchildren Cassie (Chris) Gendron, Zackary Menz, and Anna and Evan Kaigle. She is also survived by her great granddaughter Chiara, her brother Robert Gonyo Jr. and her sister Janet (Ken) Sterling and many nieces and nephews.
Judy was predeceased by her husband Roger in 2012. Her family extends special thanks and appreciation to her friends and caregivers for their companionship, caring and support over the past several years.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday July 23, 2020 from 5-7 pm in the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday July 24th at 11 am at St. Ann Catholic Church in Milton.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.