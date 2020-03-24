MILTON – Josephine Lucy Pelletier, 80, died Saturday March 21, 2020 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, surrounded by her loving family.
Josephine was born in Fairfax on January 8, 1940, the daughter of Oliver and Rose (LaBelle) Cross.
On April 3, 1959, she married George Pelletier Jr. at the United Church in Colchester. Josephine had worked for Glen’s Sub Shop, Rene’s, St. Michael’s College and UVM. She was a member of the Eagles Ladies Aux AERIE 4218, and the Arrowhead Seniors. She was a member of the United Church of Milton.
She is survived by her children Fay Pelletier and Karen Pelletier, both of Milton, by her grandchildren Dwight and Michael Ballard, her great-granddaughter Micaela and her great great-granddaughter Cecilia “CC”, her favorite grand dogs Linkin and Dexter, her sister Pauline Gordon, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband George in 1983 and her sisters Ila Barrows and Marie Burnett.
Visiting hours will be private. A graveside service will be held on Thursday March 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Milton Village Cemetery. Please park in the United Church parking lot and walk in. A Celebration of Josephine’s life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.