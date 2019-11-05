GEORGIA - Jonathan David Valyou, 59, of Georgia, passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 28, 2019.
Jon was born in Lebanon, N.H., the son of Wesley and Faith Duby Valyou. He graduated from Milton High School and went on make a career as an employee of Vermont Heating and Ventilating Company until his health prevented him from working.
He was married to the former Lisa Byrd who predeceased him on Jan. 17, 2015.
Jon loved the outdoors enjoying hunting, fishing, frogs and cats. He also loved his New England Sports teams… All of them. Jon loved coaching his two son’s sports teams where he was also able to enjoy spending time with the boys as well.
Jon is survived by his two sons, Jordan Valyou of Georgia and Lucas Valyou of Grand Isle and his granddaughter, Alexa of Georgia. He leaves also his mother, Faith Valyou of Essex; his sister, Debbie Atherton and husband, Garry of Richford; his six brothers, Tim and his wife, Cindy of Milton, Michael and his wife, Denise of Georgia, Jody and Cindy of Milton, Todd of Essex, Corey and Heather of Westford and David and Karen of Milton. He was predeceased by his father Wesley on May 15, 2016.
Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Minor Funeral Home, Route 7 in Milton.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA. 02241 or to the Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, Attn: Gianna Raponi, 41 park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215.
