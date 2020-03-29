Joan Josephine Cadreact Sanderson, 89 of Milton, Vermont died Friday, March 27, 2020 in the St. Albans Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Albans, Vermont.
Joan was born in St. Albans to Edwin and Albina Cadreact on April 1, 1930. She went to high school at Milton High School and graduated in 1948. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the Bishop Degoesbriand Nurses Training in 1951. She worked as a registered nurse for the Bishop Degoesbriand Hospital and as private duty nurse for several years. She enjoyed gardening, flea markets, farmers markets, berry picking, taking care of all animals, and jigsaw puzzles. She was involved in the Milton Grange, Milton Women’s Club, Home Demonstration Groups, Milton PTA, St. Anne’s Church, and the Winooski Meals on Wheels.
Joan is survived by her daughter Linda and husband James Ballard of Milton, Vt., daughter-in-law Linda Sanderson of Milton, her brother R. Peter Cadreact and sister-in-law Mary Lou of Enfield, N.H., grandchildren: Eric Ballard, William and Ashliegh Belrose Sanderson, Scott Sanderson of Milton, Vt, Edward and Lucy Ballard of Braintree, Mass. and Emma Murray of Westford, Vt., a special young lady in Joan’s life. Great grandchildren: Ryan Merkx of Cardinal, Ontario, James H. Ballard, Victoria Ballard of Braintree, Mass. and Briggham Sanderson of Milton. and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her son Dale Sanderson and granddaughter Katie-Lynn Sanderson both of Milton, sister Doris Cadreact, sister and brother-in-law Marlene and Harry Preston, and brother John Cadreact.
Memorial donations may be made to The Chittenden County Humane Society 142 Kindness Ct, South Burlington, Vt. 05403. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the St. Albans Health and Rehabilitation Center staff and nurses and the Bayada Nurses. Funeral Services will be announced at a later date.
