Jennifer Paula Boyden, 59, died unexpectedly on Tuesday February 11, 2020 at her home.
Jennifer was born on February 28, 1960 in Castro Valley, Calif., the daughter of Harry and Marjorie (Wiley) Duncan.
She received her paralegal certification from JFK University in Pleasant Hill, Calif.
She married David C. Boyden on June 12, 2000 in Hayward, Calif. They moved to Vermont, where she worked for Pinnacle Recruitment Services.
She is survived by her husband David.
Jennifer was predeceased by her parents and her brother Larry Duncan and sister Janet Duncan.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church in Milton.