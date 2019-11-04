Janet Jones Santor was born May 11th 1947. She died at home peacefully with her loving family by her side on October 25th, 2019.
Janet was born in Burlington Vt. to her caring parents Percy and Francis Jones of Grand Isle Vt. She attended Milton High School, graduating in 196. She then went on to Champlain College earning a business degree in 1963. She met the love of her life David Santor and married in 1968. She worked for the Vt. Army National Guard as the General’s Secretary for nearly 30 years. She enjoyed creating beautiful ceramics, watching the miracles of nature around her with her husband David. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary and served as the secretary for Auxiliary Unit 1 in St. Albans. Janet was an integral part of the Quaker Parrot Society and was devoted to helping save the parrots and all animals in need.
Janet is survived by her brother Roger Jones of Pennsylvania and her children: Kate Zahn Santor of Stockton Calif., Kevin and Lisa Santor of Milton Vt., Kyle and Tessa Santor of Milton Vt., Korey and Kimberly Santor of Newman, Calif. and Cayre-Ayne Santor of St. Albans, Vt. In addition, she is also survived by her grandchildren: Raymond (RJ) and Shilo Lalumiere of Burlington, Vt., Nicole and Ryan Weaving of Atwater, Calif., Brett and Abby Santor of Milton, Vt., Dylan Santor of Milton, Vt., Kayne Santor of Milton, Vt, Korina Santor of Milton, Vt., Kolinda Santor of Milton, Vt., Leann Santor of Jacksonville, Fla., Korey Santor II of Jacksonville, Fla., and Keynesha Santor of Milton, Vt. Also, the many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews who she loved and adored.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband David, her precious infant son Jason, her parents Percy and Francis Jones, her brothers Billy and Alden Jones, granddaughter Elanie Santor, Clifford, Leola, and Cora Sue Santor.
The family would like to encourage you to give memorial donations to the UVM Home and Hospice Association, 111 Prim Road, Colchester Vt. for their incredible support, love and care in her last days.
A Celebration of Life was held Sunday, Nov. 3rd at 3 p.m. at Cornerstone Church at 26 Bombardier Rd. Milton Vt. A reception to follow will be held downstairs. You may bring a favorite dish to share if you would like. There will be a private interment at a later date.