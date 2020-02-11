COLCHESTER – Jacqueline Ann Ducharme, 64, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Jackie was born on October 31, 1955 in Burlington, the daughter of Roy and Katherine (Mason) McSweeney.
She graduated from Burlington High School.
Jackie enjoyed knitting, camping, going to casinos.
She was married to David Ducharme on June 17, 2006.
In addition to David, she is survived by her children Leonard Ducharme Jr. and his wife Valerie of Hinesburg, Josh Cross and Kristen Robert of Burlington, Adam Cross and his wife Leah of Westford, Chelsea Cross of Colchester and Eric Cross and by her grandchildren Samantha, Kaitlin, Brittany, Dallas, Erin, Ariana, Hunter and Gabby. She is also survived by her sister Katherine Richard of Burlington.
She was predeceased by her infant brother Tommy.
There will be no services at this time; burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in the spring. Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.