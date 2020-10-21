Herman Sol Hoffman, 84 died peacefully early Sunday morning, October 18, 2020 at the Birchwood Terrace Rehab and Healthcare in Burlington.
Herman was born on July 11, 1936 in Newberg, N.Y., the son of Louis and Beatrice (Jankow) Hoffman.
He married Judith Hunt on September 14, 1963 in Millbrook, N.Y.
He attended college at Syracuse University.
Herman worked for over 38 years at IBM as a chemical engineer. Following retirement, he did a short stint as a surveyor’s assistant before returning to the chemistry world to work supporting the Chemistry Department at the University of Vermont, where he worked for over 10 years.
Herman was an avid outdoor adventurer, enjoying biking, skiing, and hiking. He was a member of the Green Mountain Club and hiked all around New England and accomplished the goal of becoming a “46er” by climbing all 46 of the Adirondack’s high peaks.
Herman was also an artist and focused much of this energy on pen and ink drawings of the places he visited on his hikes or other familiar places and structures. His drawings may even be found in some of the hiking cabins along the trails in Vermont.
Herman is survived by his children Daniel Hoffman and his wife Mona of Braselton, GA; Matthew Hoffman and his wife Tami of Litchfield, NH; and Jessica Holzschuh of Milton and her partner Nick Rosner. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Joseph and Emma Grace, Johnathan and Joshua, and Gabe and by several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife Judith Hoffman on November 4, 2019 and by his brothers David and Herbert Hoffman and his sisters Irene and Kay Hoffman.
Due to COVID, services will be held at a later date when travel restrictions have eased, and people may gather more safely.
Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, https://www.lbda.org.
