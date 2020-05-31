MILTON – Glenn A. Dockham, age 49, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, May 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at their home in Milton.
Glenn was born in Hartford, Conn., on October 21, 1970, to James Dockham and Barbara (Frank) Warren. He graduated from Woodsville High School (Woodsville, N.H.) in 1989 and the University of New Hampshire in 1993. He was a Peace Corps volunteer in Gabon, West Africa, where he met many friends, and his wife and soulmate, Lisa. After returning home, he worked as an officer for U.S. Customs, serving as the union president for the last 14 years, where he selflessly represented many fellow officers. You could always find Glenn looking for some way to help out. He volunteered many hours coaching his and many other Milton children in soccer, baseball, and the Milton Ski and Ride Club.
Glenn’s greatest accomplishment was raising his two children, who were his pride and joy. Glenn’s personality was incredibly unique in that he was generous, kind, hardworking, and always good for a laugh. In his spare time, he enjoyed mountain biking, fishing, hiking, dancing, camping, or doing what he loved most: spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa (Brosseau) Dockham and their two children, Tim & Marcy of Milton; his father, Jim Dockham and his wife Bonny of Farmington, N.H.; his mother, Barbara Warren and her husband Roger of Haverhill, N.H.; brothers, Randy Dockham and his wife Marilyn of Bethlehem, N.H., and Mark Dockham and his wife Jeana of Vero Beach, Fla.; siblings-in-law, Philip Brosseau and his wife Donna, Daniel Brosseau and his wife Lise, Diane Murphy and her husband Steve, Patricia Gagne and her husband Fernand, Elaine Chevalier and her husband Michael, Joanne Brosseau, Nancy Cadieux and her husband Steven, Laurie Bushey and her husband Raymond, MaryBeth Barnum and her husband Marc, and David Burnor; and many nieces & nephews. Glenn was predeceased by his in-laws, Philip & Irene Brosseau; his grandparents Ivan and Jean Dockham, and Robert and Louise Frank; and a sister-in-law, Jean Burnor.
In keeping with current restrictions, a socially distanced private celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, starting at 4 p.m. on the side lawn at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, Vt.
For those who wish, contributions in Glenn’s memory may be made to the University of Vermont Cancer Center, The Courtyard at Given, 4th Floor North, Burlington, VT 05405 or the University of Vermont Home Health & Hospice, 110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446.
