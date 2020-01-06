EAST FAIRFIELD – Gerald M. Ryan, 76, died January 1, 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington with his family by his side.
Gerald was born on May 9, 1943 in Bakersfield the son of Alfred and Arlene (Draper) Ryan.
At a younger age, he loved hunting and fishing. He loved welding and doing mechanical work and worked at Ormond Bushey Excavating for 27 years, mainly operating their Fairfax Sand and Gravel pit, then the North Hero Quarry.
He enjoyed going to tractor pulls, yard sales and out to breakfast. He also loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his longtime partner Harlene Wright of East Fairfield, his special friend Judy Bilodeau, his children Tammy Hurley of Manhattan, Ill., Gerald Ryan Jr. and his wife Karen of St. Albans, Jodi Bard and husband her Rick of Montana, Jeremy Ryan of Boston, Matthew Ryan and his fiancé Kelly Gillilan of Fletcher, and Travis Ryan of Enosburg, by his grandchildren Leslie, Josh, Jennifer, Christopher, Rachel, Ryan, Matt Jr., Colin Grace, Sophia and Mia, and by his great grandchildren. Jerry is also survived by his brothers Mike Ryan of Milton, Fred Ryan and wife Betty of Fairfield, Dennis Ryan and wife Tammy of East Fairfield and Richard Ryan and wife Bonnie of Fletcher and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and his sister-in-law Cindy Ryan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc., P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312
A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 from noon-2:30 p.m. with a funeral service held at 2:30 p.m. at the Minor Home in Milton. Burial will be at the Sanderson Corners Cemetery in Fairfax at 2 p.m. on May 15.
