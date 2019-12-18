FLETCHER – Gerald “Jerry” Bates Jr., 67 died unexpectedly Monday evening December 16, 2019 at his home, while working on his truck, due to complications related to Parkinson’s disease.
Jerry was born on February 6, 1952 in Oneida, N.Y., the son of Gerald and Katherine (Zupan) Bates Sr. He grew up on Park Street in Cazenovia, N.Y.
He graduated from Cazenovia Central School in 1969 and from the Morrisville Technical College.
From a very young age, Jerry worked for the Zupan family, which was his second family. He worked for many years at Zupan Sand & Gravel. He moved to Vermont at the age of 29 and began his career at S.D. Ireland, where he retired in 2012.
Jerry loved his music, playing drums, working on trucks, his chain saw, classic and muscle cars, and taking his dogs Jack and Lilly to McDonalds.
In high school he was very athletic and was an accomplished varsity football player. He was also a faithful follower of Syracuse basketball. He was dearly loved by all who knew him.
Jerry is survived by his soulmate and wife Linda Bates of Fletcher, his son Nicholas Bates and Hollee Kennison of Essex, his daughter Kate Bates of Essex, Linda’s children Stacey Classen and husband Tim of Douglasville, Penn., Hope Bender and husband Terry of Emmaus, Penn., and Jamie Shaffer and husband Steve of Sinking Springs, Penn., by his grandchildren Kathleen, Brian, Jake, Nicholas, Brandy, Ian, R.J., Jessica and Michael and his great grandchildren Owen, Jacey, Kaison, Brylee, Ava, Charlotte and Teddy. He is also survived by his sister Barbara Bates Peck and her husband Ned Meehan of Westford, and brother-in-law Gary Pidgeon of Fletcher.
Jerry’s family would like to extent special thanks to Dr. Boyd and his P.A Baker for the excellent care given to him during his struggle with Parkinson’s and to his family at S.D. Ireland who he truly loved. Please feel free to wear your S.D. Ireland shirts in his memory to the service.
Memorials in Jerry’s name may be made to the Parkinson’s Assoc., c/o The Binter Center for Parkinson Disease at UVM, 1 Prospect St., Burlington, VT 0540.1
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday December 22, 2019 from 1-4:30 p.m. with at service following at 4:30 p.m. at the Minor Funeral Home.
