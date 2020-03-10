South Burlington/South Hero — Fred E. Lane, 93, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020 at the Vermont Respite House surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on August 9, 1926 in Williston, Vt., the son of Frank and Mary Jane Lane (Cote). Fred grew up farming and learned to care for cows and horses, which he always said served him well in life. In 1942 at a young age he joined the United States Navy, becoming a navigator on the USS Munda. He was honorably discharged in 1952 when he began his life with Gladys raising a family and eventually owning the dairy farm in South Hero.
Fred married Gladys Gratton on June 28, 1952 in St. Francis Xavier church in Winooski. Living in Winooski with his young family, Fred worked for Collins Dairy delivering milk and assisting with the bookkeeping. In 1958 Fred moved to South Hero with Gladys and two daughters, Donna, and Debbie to his home, Crescent Bay Farm, in South Hero where his son, David was born.
Fred served his community on the Selectboard and as the town Lister for many years. Quiet by nature, he always had a grin that put people at ease and was always ready to help out a neighbor in need. In the summer Fred frequently had “campers,” seasonal visitors to Crescent Bay, visiting with him in the barn during chores and maybe even milking a cow. Fred enjoyed the work of the farm, the routine and the life it gave him and his family.
Fred was a member of St. Rose of Lima Parish in South Hero then, after moving to South Burlington, attended St. Francis Xavier.
He is survived by his daughter Donna and her husband John Fitzgerald of Milton, his son David and his wife Julie Lane of South Hero; his son-in-law William Baron of Grand Isle; his grandchildren, Robert, Emily, Peter, Kathy, Tim, Nick, Alex, and Lydia: his great-grandchildren, Addy, Jack, Ingrid, Henry, Jared, Ethan, Cassidy, Justin, Gerald and Chris and his brother Ralph.
In addition to his parents, Fred was predeceased by his wife Gladys in 2016 and his daughter, Deborah Baron in 2008; his infant granddaughter Elizabeth Fitzgerald; his siblings, Ethel, Leonard, Gladys and Peggy.
At Fred’s request, there will be no viewing. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Saturday March 7 at 11 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church in South Hero. Memorial contributions may be made to Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS) PO Box 1616 Burlington, VT 05402 https://cotsonline.org/make-a-donation-now/
