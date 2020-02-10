February, as we learned in elementary school, is the shortest month, usually 28 days, sometimes, like this year, 29 days. Vermonters, by about age 40 if not before, know it is really the longest, as measured in degree days, inches of snow, cabin fever, and sheer boredom. We are not as bored now as in generations past; thanks to advancements like snow tires and combustion engines we are not constrained to the home farm from New Year to Town Meeting, but the weather still annoys. The Groundhog emerged this year at the beginning of the month and apparently promised an early spring; a week later were were shoveling (and shoveling and shoveling) our way out from about a winter's worth of the white stuff.
Way back when I was a kid in a two room school, way back when my parents were kids in the 20s and early 30s (when Dad assures me every teacher frowned on the word “kids” when applied to human children), school was the best place to be in February. Valentines abounded, George Washington and Abraham Lincoln were duly celebrated, each on his separate day, and the big windows and numerous lights brightened each day beyond anything at home.
Someone made a Valentine Mailbox with a slot, covered in red, white, and pink paper. Over the week before children dropped their secret bundles of envelopes into it. On the day itself, mothers (always mothers in those days) sent cookies and cupcakes --probably enough for two parties. Crepe papers streamers and pictures we colored and hung in the windows were our decorations.
Every one brought cards for everyone else – this was not romance, this was just fun. Valentine makers were fond of odd puns – usually the same kinds (“Bee Mine”) with a matching illustration it the popular style of the decade. Licensed products from movies had not yet made an appearance. These were not like the “vinegar” valentines of yore which were downright insulting, nor were they lacy overloaded Victorian creations of even more yore, which were sweetheart cards. (Some of those were made for very moneyed sweethearts, costing up to $50.00, which translates into over $1500.00 in 2020 prices. That kind of knocks in the head that commercialization of holidays is a modern trend, but I digress. No one has digressed since about 1890, but I do!)
After Valentines Day, we were then advanced into the bustle of Lincoln and Washington. Portraits of these two graced our wall on either side of the “school clock.” This may or may not have been our first ventures into history, suspect or otherwise. No one questioned that young Washington threw a silver dollar across the Rappahannock although a few had begun to doubt Parson Weems and his story of the cherry tree. It didn't matter – we decorated the halls with cherries anyway, and my grandmother always made a cherry pie. We memorized poems about Lincoln walking mile to return change, lying by the fireside reading by its light. Sure, they were romanticized in the old fashioned way of writing history, which was to glorify rather that to cite events unadorned. We didn't know the difference and probably our teachers didn't, either. They were stories about people who had been kids like us, and although dew of us would have walked the wilderness to get a new book, we were satisfied that Lincoln had, or at least would have if he could have.
We were not suspicious or jaded. We loved it, and February for me will always be lacy white trees, brilliant red hearts and cherries, and an old engraving of a boy educating himself by the fireside. That's not too shabby.