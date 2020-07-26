MILTON – Evelyn Rose Drinkwine, 81, died peacefully on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center with her loving daughter by her side.
Evelyn was born on February 15, 1939 at home in Bethel, the daughter of John and Ramona (Davis) Woolley. She grew up in Underhill where she sang in the church choir. She spent many summers with cousins on a farm, but always would come back home for fair week where she and her siblings worked at a concession stand at the Champlain Valley Fair. During her teen years she worked summers at Mount Mansfield Camp. Evelyn was a diligent student, both academically and athletically including, three years playing defense position in girl’s basketball, four years in the Glee Club, the Student Council, and working on the school newspaper.
She graduated from Jericho High School in 1957 as Valedictorian. Her diligence at her studies and her work ethic allowed her to finance her own way thru Champlain College, where she graduated from in 1959. She went to work for the Howard Bank and thru mergers, retired from Bank North.
Evelyn married Richard Drinkwine on May 13, 1961 and was married for 56 years, living mainly in Colchester before moving to Milton ten years ago to live with their daughter.
Evelyn loved music. She was financially savvy, enjoyed coin and stamp collecting with Richard. In later years, she researched family genealogy with Tammy and loved to travel along the East Coast and into Canada. Evelyn belonged to the Winooski United Methodist Church and the Green Mountain Aerie Fraternal Order of Eagles # 3210 Auxiliary, in Jeffersonville. She was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed working on puzzles and loved her cats.
She is survived by her daughter Tammy Sue Drinkwine of Milton, her sister Marilee Seymour, sister-in-law Margaret Woolley and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Richard in 2017, her sister Jean Gonyea, a brother John Woolley Jr., two sisters and a brother in infancy, a nephew Jerry and her three cats Agatha, Sam and Patches.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Evelyn’s memory may be made to either the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601 or to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Special thanks is given to the UVMMC Joy Drive Dialysis dept., her second family over the last four years, and to Dr. M.P. and nurse L.M., and all of his office staff for the excellent care given to her thru the years.
A graveside service will be held on Monday July 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Underhill Flats Cemetery.
Due to the weather, please dress comfortably, and for safety, please wear a mask and practice social distancing at the grave.
She was much Loved.