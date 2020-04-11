BERKSHIRE – Edward Lawrence LaFountain Jr., 74, died Friday April 10, 2020 at his home due to heart complications.
Ed was born the oldest of 12 children to Edward L. and Gloria (Gordon) LaFountain.
On November 18, 1964, he married Priscilla Mae Tobin. Together they lived in Westford for 34 years until Priscilla passed in 1998.
Ed loved the woods and was self-employed for over 40 years as a logger. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. They loved to listen to his stories…when I was a kid….
He loved the time when his family would gather for holidays and special occasions. In his later years, he enjoyed working on his farm with his goats and cows. He enjoyed sitting on his porch watching his animals and the wildlife on the Rolling Hills.
Ed is survived by his children Sherry Hanson and her husband Chris of Georgia, Edward LaFountain III and his wife Karen of Cambridge, Paula Anderson and her husband Mark of Westford, Robin LaFountain and his wife Lori of Milton and JoAnne Martin and her husband Mark of Isle Lamotte, by his grandchildren Brittany, Priscilla, Kristie (Clint), Rachel, Roger (Erica), Chelsey (fiancé Seth), Emily (Dustin), Tyler, Justin, Jessica and Cassie.
He is also survived by his great grandchildren Reilly, Eric, Grayson, Jeannette and Harold, by his brothers and his sisters Gordon, Virginia, Paulette, Joyce, Donna, Marie, Ronald, Randall and Melanie and by a wealth of nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He was predeceased by his wife Priscilla and grandson Mark Martin Jr., his parents and his brothers Paul and Carl.
A Celebration of Ed’s life will be held at a later date this summer.
A private family burial will be at the Brookside Cemetery in Westford.
Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com