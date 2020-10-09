COLCHESTER – Donald J. Bushey, Sr., 77, died Sunday October 4, 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Don was born on November 2, 1942 in Ellenburg, N.Y., the son of David and Irma (Carter) Bushey.
Following school, he enlisted in the US Airforce and served one year in Morocco. While he was stationed in Nebraska he met his future wife Phyllis (Girmus). They were married on December 23, 1960. After his four year service in the US Airforce, he spent three years in the Army National Guard (flying medics) Co. “D.”
Don worked for GE Martin Marietta, Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics in Burlington after 39 years, 11 months, he retired in 2005.
He loved fishing, working in his garage where he had a very nice workshop and riding his Harley.
He was a member of the BPOE 916 for 21 years.
He raced at Catamount Stadium for several years then became a licensed NASCAR safety inspector for three years.
Don is survived by his children Wanda Bushey of Williston and Donald J. Bushey Jr. and his wife MaryEllen Mendl of Colchester. By his grandchildren Amanda, Dillon, Melissa, Kimberley and Mandy and his great grandchildren Kelsey, Jayden and Noah.
Don is also survived by his brothers and sisters Barbara (Bushey) Brault and husband Paul of Burlington, Len Bushey and wife Terry of St. Albans, Jim Bushey of Milton, Judy (Bushey) Gibbons and husband John of Georgia, and Jeff Bushey of So. Burlington and by his faithful dog Harley and his cat Friday.
He was predeceased by his wife Phyllis in 2009, his son-in-law Jeff DePaul and his sisters Joan (Bushey) Chagnan and Nancy (Bushey) LaBelle.
A Celebration of Don’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 from 11:00am – 1:00 pm, with military honors to follow at 1:00pm at the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com
