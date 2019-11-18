FAIRFAX – David John Byers, 60, died Wednesday Nov. 13, 2019 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans with his loving wife by his side, following a courageous battle with cancer.
David was born on November 4, 1959 in Baie-Comeau, Quebec, the son of John and Dorothy (Hagberg) Byers.
He was raised in Essex Center and graduated from EJHS in 1977.
He attended VT Tech in Randolph.
On August 23, 1986, he married Debbie Cox in Fairfax.
David had worked for Flanders Lumber for many years before starting his own company, Byers Construction.
Over the years, he built, renovated, and remodeled homes for his many loyal customers. The many repeat customers is a testament to the quality of his work.
David was an avid Red Sox, Bruins, and Minnesota Vikings fan. He enjoyed watching and attending games with family and friends. Together with Debbie, he loved traveling, kayaking, golfing, swimming in the pool, and just working in the woods on their property. He enjoyed hunting at Big Maple Lodge with Joe, Ryan, and Andy. Most recently he was enjoying renovating Mid Mountain Lodge, a ski retreat in Montgomery, with Debbie, Kenny, and Jaye. Just being with his nephews and niece gave him great joy.
David was a man of the highest integrity. He was honest, fair, kind, loyal, and loving. He will be missed by so many.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Byers, of Fairfax and his sisters, Jo-Ann Byers of Grand Isle and Judy Spittle and her husband, Joe, of Duxbury; and their children Ben Spittle and girlfriend Kirsten Hadwen, Ryan Spittle, and Haley Spittle and boyfriend Dan Errico. Dave is also survived by his brother-in-law, Bill Cox, and his wife Linda of Essex and Bill’s sons, Josh Cox and fiancé Sabrina and their daughter Gwen, and Griffin Cox.
He was predeceased by his mother Dorothy in 2001, his father John in 2005, his mother-in-law Virginia in 2015, his father-in-law Edward Cox Jr. in 2001 and his brother-in-law Mike Cox in 1979.
Memorials in David’s memory may be made to either the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495; Fairfax Rescue, P.O. Box 428, Fairfax, VT 05454 or to the American Red Cross, 32 North Prospect St., Burlington, VT 05401.
David’s family would like to thank the staff at Northwestern Medical Center, Champlain Valley Hematology and Oncology, and the Radiation and Oncology Department at UVM Medical Center. We greatly appreciate all of the love, care, and concern that they had for David.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at the Minor Funeral Home in Milton.
A celebration of David’s life will be held in the summer of 2020.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.