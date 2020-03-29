Darrell Moses “Big D” Robar, 60, died unexpectedly March 24, 2020, following a heart attack.
Darrell was born on April 16, 1959 in Burlington, the son of Moses and Rita (Twine) Robar.
He was employed by Champlain Cable for many years.
Darrell had been partners with Robyn Joseph since 1994 and on November 24, in 2003, he and Robyn eloped.
He enjoyed motorcycle riding, camping, racing and spending time with Robyn and friends. He also enjoyed hunting, darts and pool. He was a member of the Masons, the American Legion and an officer of the Eagles Club. He will be dearly missed by his wife Robyn Joseph-Robar, his sisters Alana “Lany” Dion and Paul Pratt of Milton and Randi Duvall and her partner Bob Maxwell of Burlington, his special brother-in-law Dick Dunn of Bolton and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and his little dog Ginger.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Randall, Moses “Moey” and Gerry Robar and his sisters Donna Dunn and his Great Dane Jake.
Darrell will be buried in the family lot at New Mount Calvary Cemetery in Burlington.
A Celebration of Darrell’s life will be held at a later date to be announced.
