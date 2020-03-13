Cleora Mae Preston, 97, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at her home at School St. Apt’s in Milton, surrounded by her loving family.
Cleora was born on May 25, 1922 in So. Royalton, the daughter of Charles and Lena (Schwanke) Dunmore.
She graduated from High School in So. Royalton and married Burton Preston on January 10, 1942 in Woodstock, Vt.
She worked for Sears and Roebucks for a short time but mostly for Dr. Moinihan as a Medical Secretary.
She is survived by her children Barbara Wells of Milton, Burton C. “Joe” Preston of Bristol and Bruce Preston and his wife Annie of Holland, Mich. Also surviving are her grandchildren Kimberly (Jason) Lasnier, Burton F. (Karen) Preston, Matthew (Young) Preston, Stephen (Hope) Wells, Mark (Kristen) Wells, Marcie Wells, Jonathan Wells, Katie (Shlomo) Roman and Adam Preston and by her great-grandchildren Lana, Lucy, Jacob, Saturn, Zachary, Chloe, Madelyn and Lucian, by her sister Mildred Wood of Bristol and by several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Burton F. Preston and her brothers and sisters Calvin, Claire, Beryl, Eileen and Ned.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Vermont Veteran’s Cemetery in Randolph.
