Kissimmee, Fla. — Beth A. Whitney, 43, from Kissimmee, Fla., formally of Milton.
Beth loved to spend time with her friends and family, and most of all, her two most precious grandbabies, Lyla and Adrian.
Beth’s smile and laugh were contagious, she was a light to everyone around her.
She loved zooming around Milton with kids on the front and back of her wheelchair.
She is survived by her parents, Larry and Elizabeth Whitney of Foley, Ala., formally of Milton, sister Mary and husband John Johnson of Foley Al, Brother Larry Whitney of Foley, Ala., brother Christopher and wife Kaitland Whitney of Milton, daughter Brianna Jimmo and grandchildren Lyla and Adrian Gonzalez of Kissimmee, Fla.
We will be having a celebration of Beth’s life on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Arrowhead Senior Center, 46 Middle Rd., Milton.
We are asking that everyone who wishes, wear something green, as it was her favorite color.