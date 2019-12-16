MILTON – Arlene Beatrice McClellan, 68, died Saturday December 14, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington with her loving family by her side.
Arlene was born on September 30, 1951 in Burlington, the daughter of Harold and Beatrice (Hutchins) Latulippe.
On January 12, 1971, she married Robert McClellan at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in South Burlington. Arlene loved playing bingo with friends, going to the movies and spending time with her family. She had worked at the University of Vermont, retiring as a food services supervisor.
She is survived by her children Robert McClellan Jr. and Erica Cannon of Milton, Jimmy McClellan and his wife Lisa of Essex, and Todd McClellan and his wife Lori of St. Albans, by her grandchildren Josh, Heaven, Mitchell, Hunter, Hayden and Grady, her brothers Tom Latulippe and Steve Latulippe both of Milton, her niece Alicia Latulippe of Essex, and her special friend Cheryl Allis, who was there for Arlene whenever needed.
Arlene was predeceased by her loving husband Robert McClellan Sr. on September 17, 2015 and her sister Carol Latulippe in 2011.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday December 20, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Funeral Home by Fr. John Feltz.
Burial will be in the Hinesburg Village Cemetery on April 25, 2020 at noon.