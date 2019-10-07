BURLINGTON – Ann Fuller (Sheppard) Larrow, 86, died peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019, with family at her bedside, at Birchwood Terrace on Starr Farm Rd., her home for the last four years.
Ann was born on February 15, 1933 in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Wendell and Rose (Fuller) Sheppard. She grew up in Chester, Vt.; as well as South Hero, Vt. during the summer months. She attended Chester High School and Green Mountain College.
Ann married Ronald F. Larrow on May 26, 1956. They were married for 42 years. Ann was a homemaker, a seamstress, and worked in clothing retail. Together with her husband they managed Eagle Camp, on Lake Champlain, in South Hero, Vt. from 1976 – 1991. In retirement years she was able to continue to live in South Hero on the lake she loved.
Ann loved swimming in the lake, so much so, that she had been seen dipping in as late as October some years. She also enjoyed walking, biking, and cross country skiing. She enjoyed sewing and knitting. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially when it involved a trip to the ice cream stand. Her door was always open to family and friends. She was a gracious hostess.
She is survived by her four children, Jeffrey Larrow of Tucson, Az., Robin Gonyeau of Milton, Vt., Jennifer Smith and her husband, Scott, of Potsdam, N.Y., and Christopher Larrow of Massena, N.Y. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ron, and her sister, Ellen, and by her long-time friend, Andy Solis of Connecticut.
We would to thank the staff at Birchwood Terrace for all the care and love she received while residing there, and community hospice of UVM Health Network Home, Health and Hospice for the care she received in her final weeks.
A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Congregational Church in South Hero.
Burial will be held after the service in the South Hero Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy., Colchester, VT 05446.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com