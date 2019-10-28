People always tell me
I’m making mistakes.
Is it really necessary to say so?
I thought that was part of being young,
learning from your screw-ups.
Everything’s a mistake these days –
what I want to do, believe, love in life.
It’s taken me a while to realize
that no matter what I do,
someone will think it’s wrong.
There are so many opinions
in this wide world
that give us individuality.
They’re part of what makes us human.
Everyone believes something different.
Everyone tells me something different.
And I understand that, I do.
But does it have to be them
telling me I’m wrong?
Because coming from them,
I just might believe it.
