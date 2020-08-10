If you haven’t already cast your vote, tomorrow is the statewide primary election in Vermont.
Registered voters are narrowing the field of candidates for a variety of state and local government positions, including: representative to U.S. Congress, governor, lieutenant governor, state senator and state representative.
Over 10% of Milton residents requested a mail-in ballot for this election. To be counted, those ballots are due tomorrow by 7 p.m. You can put your ballot in the mail, or drop it off in the box at the Town Clerk’s office on Bombardier Road.
I want to vote in-person. Where do I go?
Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Aug. 11.
Voters in the Chittenden-10 District can vote in the Municipal Building Community Room.
Voters in the Grand Isle –Chittenden District can vote in the Fieldhouse on Park Place.
Not sure what district you’re in? The Town Clerk’s office has maps.
How do I fill out my mail-in ballot?
If you are voting by mail, you will have received three ballots in your envelope. Be sure to only fill out one. Filling out more than one ballot will cause your vote not to be counted.
Fill out your ballot using black pen or pencil, and do not vote for more candidates than the ballot calls for. For example, a ballot could say, “vote for not more than SIX.”
Place your voted ballot in the designated envelope and sign the voter certificate. The two unvoted ballots should be put in the other marked envelope. Place both envelopes in the larger envelope and seal it.
The Vermont Secretary of State's office has answers to other common voting questions here.
Who is running for State Senate?
Among other ballot items, in this election, you’ll be asked to narrow down the field of candidates running to represent the Chittenden District, of which Milton is a part, in the State Senate.
Of the fifteen candidates -- 13 Democrats and two Republicans, only eight will eventually make it to the general election Nov. 3.
Both Republicans, Tom Chastenay and Ericka Redic, will be assured a spot on their party's ticket in November, but the primary vote will winnow the field of Democrats from 13 to six.
Here’s who is on the ballot:
(i) indicates incumbent
REPUBLICAN
- Tom Chastenay
- Ericka Redic
DEMOCRAT
- Phil Baruth (i)
- Thomas Chittenden
- Dylan Giambatista
- June D. Heston
- Virginia “Ginny” Lyons (i)
- Erhard Mahnke
- Steve May
- Louis Meyers
- Christopher A. Pearson (i)
- Kesha Ram
- Adam Roof
- David Scherr
- Michael Sirotkin (i)
