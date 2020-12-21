Santa will travel in style through Milton tomorrow atop a convoy of military vehicles decorated for the holiday, courtesy of the Vermont Army National Guard.
The Guard's Brigade Support Battalion will bring light and joy to Vermont communities in a safe way beginning in the early evening Dec. 22.
The convoy, decked in lights and holiday decorations, will depart from St. Albans at 4:30 p.m. and pass through several towns before arriving in Berlin.
The convoy is expected to pass through Milton at 5:20 p.m.
Consisting of an array of military vehicles, including a wrecker, military ambulance, forklift and trucks, the convoy will travel via U.S. Route 2 and U.S. Route 7.
The Guard encourages community members to use the hashtags #VTLightsTheWay, #BootleggerBN and #86IBCT when sharing photos of the event to social media.
