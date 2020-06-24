By the end of this summer, there will be five miles of continuous pedestrian walking paths in the town of Milton.
The streetscape project along a portion of Route 7, as well as several smaller sections of sidewalks and paths in town are currently taking shape.
Town Manager Don Turner said he walks around town often and is excited to more easily and more safely get from one place to the next. He said he’s maybe seen more people than ever making use of Milton’s pedestrian infrastructure.
“I think this time of Stay at Home, Stay Safe, when people were forced to stay close to home, opened people’s eyes to what we have here in Milton,” Turner said.
Orange traffic cones and tape have lined some Milton streets for months, so if you’ve been wondering about the projects -- what they are and when they will be completed -- here’s an overview.
Sidewalk Gap Project
Turner said the Sidewalk Gap Project, which began when the town applied for a federal grant in 2016, will be completed by the end of the summer.
The project, consisting of approximately two miles of concrete sidewalk, extends along Route 7 from Nancy Drive to Haydenberry Drive.
The town’s application for federal funding was accepted, and it received $850,000 in grant money to put towards the project. The town contributed the remaining 20% needed by collecting impact fees during the last few fiscal years.
Impact fees are fees put in place by local governments to finance a proposed development project in service of the public.
The Sidewalk Gap Project was recently stalled by erosion and wash-out from a storm earlier this month. The project’s engineers are currently working on a redesign to prevent this from happening in the future, Turner said.
Residents driving, walking or biking along Route 7 in the coming days will start to see trees being planted along the new sidewalk.
Cherry Street Sidewalk
The town is also working to connect Railroad Street and Cherry Street. A new crosswalk will soon allow pedestrians to move more safely over the railroad tracks, Turner said.
Main Street Gravel Path
By the end of June, the path along Main Street, connecting Railroad Street to East Road will be finished.
The path will be gravel, rather than concrete, in order to finally make use of funds that were originally set aside for the project in 1999, Turner said.
Safe Routes to School
The Milton selectboard is holding a joint meeting with the Milton Township School board June 29 to discuss safe walking routes for children to take to school.
Safe routes to school are something the town cares a lot about, Turner said. Because of this, Milton Public Works is hoping to install more flashing beacons at crosswalks, as a well as at the intersection of Rebecca Lander Drive, where the high school is located.
The joint meeting between the selectboard and the school board will take place at 6 p.m. June 29 over Zoom conferencing.